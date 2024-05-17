Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $28.30 on Monday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $43.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:TCI Free Report ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

