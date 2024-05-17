Travis Boersma Sells 54,359 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $3,532,532.68.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Travis Boersma sold 296,603 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $10,176,448.93.

On Monday, March 4th, Travis Boersma sold 389,406 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $11,802,895.86.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.89, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $38.41.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

