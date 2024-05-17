Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tri-Continental has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE TY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,188. Tri-Continental has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

