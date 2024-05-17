Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE) Plans Dividend of €0.01

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tritax Eurobox Price Performance
Shares of LON:BOXE opened at GBX 0.69 ($0.01) on Friday. Tritax Eurobox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.81 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. The company has a market cap of £5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.
About Tritax Eurobox
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tritax Eurobox
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Bargain Alert: Lululemon Shares Could Be About To Hit Rally Mode
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bears Sent a False Alarm for Under Armour Stock
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Gamestop is Heading Back to $10 or Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Eurobox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Eurobox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.