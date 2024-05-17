Truist Financial Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $60.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.57.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $57.27 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $116.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.