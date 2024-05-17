Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.35% from the stock’s previous close.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday.

Curis Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Curis has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 224.75% and a negative net margin of 486.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curis will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth $219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Curis by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Curis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Curis by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

