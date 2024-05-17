TScan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

TCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. 25,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,130. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 6.51. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. Equities research analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

