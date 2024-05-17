tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DE. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price objective on shares of tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH

tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.