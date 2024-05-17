Tyra Biosciences’ (TYRA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TYRA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $34,815.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,677,895.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,728 shares of company stock worth $94,716. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

