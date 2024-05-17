U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) CEO George M. Bee Acquires 3,939 Shares of Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) CEO George M. Bee purchased 3,939 shares of U.S. Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $19,970.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,060.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

U.S. Gold Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of USAU traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,516. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. U.S. Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.19.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Further Reading

