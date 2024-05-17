Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Jag Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,061 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,986 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 3.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,863,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,430,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

