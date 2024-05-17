UBS Group Increases ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $55.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ONON. TheStreet lowered shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Get ON alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON

ON Price Performance

Shares of ON stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.34. 1,094,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,611. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. ON has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 39.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 84.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $8,063,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 55.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.