UBS Group Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $75.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.22.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. 401,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

