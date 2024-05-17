UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Trading 3.4% Higher

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 13,501,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 180,811,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.02.

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. UK Oil & Gas PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

