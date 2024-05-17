Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Sells $217,500.00 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,829. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

