UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UMH. B. Riley initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UMH

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -573.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.