Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.180-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Stock Performance
Shares of UA opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.61.
Under Armour Company Profile
