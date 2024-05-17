Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.180-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

