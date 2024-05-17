Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.0 %

UAA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. 5,552,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,982. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Several research firms recently commented on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

