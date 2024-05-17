Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $7.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UAA. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,634 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $10,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 65.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

