Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. Under Armour also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.210 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Evercore ISI reissued an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.