Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of down low double digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion. Under Armour also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.210 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.39.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UAA

Under Armour Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UAA opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.