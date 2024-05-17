United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

