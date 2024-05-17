UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $524.63. 2,650,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $485.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

