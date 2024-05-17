UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $570.05.

Shares of UNH opened at $521.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $230,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 60,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 16,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

