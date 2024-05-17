Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 433.30% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Up 2.0 %

UBX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,750. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

About Unity Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 688,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.10% of Unity Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.