Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $2,361,600.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Upstart stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $72.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

