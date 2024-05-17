USDX [Kava] 1-Day Volume Reaches $295,737.64 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $92.32 million and approximately $295,737.64 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,006.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.82 or 0.00695195 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00069740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00097252 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.82005017 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $289,326.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

