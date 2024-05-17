Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Vacasa Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $1.07. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 88.37% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. Research analysts predict that Vacasa will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vacasa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 208.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vacasa by 86.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 694,124 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

