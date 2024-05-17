Valentine Chitalu Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Valentine Chitalu purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,245.03).
Alma Metals Stock Performance
Alma Metals Company Profile
Alma Metals Limited engages in the exploration of metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Briggs, Mannersley and Fig Tree Hill Porphyry copper project that comprises three exploration permits for minerals covering a total area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in Queensland Australia.
