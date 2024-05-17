Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Valhi Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $522.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.00 and a beta of 1.42.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
