Vance W. Tang Sells 988 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.22. The stock had a trading volume of 181,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,951. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.45 and a twelve month high of $352.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

