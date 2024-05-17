VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 52,240 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 222% compared to the average daily volume of 16,214 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,464,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,892,000 after buying an additional 2,170,733 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,104,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,086 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,629,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,157 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,167,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,234 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,483,000 after buying an additional 901,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.35. 10,072,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097,635. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

