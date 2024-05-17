Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Position Reduced by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,443 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $35,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,595,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 158,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,132. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.