Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 86,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after buying an additional 53,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.40. The company had a trading volume of 530,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,448. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.