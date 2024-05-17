Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 201.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.