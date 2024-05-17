Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,257 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,953 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.26 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.60.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,243 shares of company stock worth $3,441,153. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

