Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 31,744 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 548.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 810,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 685,339 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PG&E by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PG&E by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 261,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

PCG stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.26.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

