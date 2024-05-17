Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 322 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 52,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,170,000 after buying an additional 210,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $276.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

