Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 35.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Best Buy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 770,020 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $60,277,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $73.64 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

