Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,576 shares of company stock worth $99,336,130 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $339.22 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $137.23 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 941.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

