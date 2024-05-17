Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

