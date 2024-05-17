Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

