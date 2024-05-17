Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 2,322 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 379.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $169.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31.
Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Affiliated Managers Group Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
