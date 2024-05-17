Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 5,965 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.