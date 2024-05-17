Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 9,841 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,849 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after buying an additional 341,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,012,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 348,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,271 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

