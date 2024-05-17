Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 52.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,261 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,261. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $262.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

