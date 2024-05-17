Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,563 shares of company stock worth $104,873,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $202.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 3.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

