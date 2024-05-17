Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.82

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.82 and last traded at $87.62, with a volume of 107587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19,470.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

