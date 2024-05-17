Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.82

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.82 and last traded at $87.62, with a volume of 107587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.15.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
