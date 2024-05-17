Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Efficient Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $94,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock remained flat at $225.36 during midday trading on Friday. 484,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,689. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

