Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VBR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.91. The stock had a trading volume of 208,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,397. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

